Punjab, Haryana CMs pay tributes to Kargil martyrs

"Remembering and saluting the brave soldiers of the Indian Army, whose courage and valour was immortalised during the Kargil war. Their heroic acts will remain etched as defining moments in the nation's history," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted.

The Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the heroes would never die and "if they do, they will live in the hearts of the people."

"Let's honour and salute the victorious Kargil heroes who sacrificed their lives for the motherland's peace and prosperity," Khattar tweeted.

The Indian Army on Friday commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War.