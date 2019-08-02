Punjab CM orders steps for Amarnath yatris' safe return

The state's border areas have been put on high alert after intelligence inputs of terror threats in Kashmir.

The Chief Minister has asked various departments, particularly in Pathankot district administration, to facilitate the smooth movement of the pilgrims and tourists shifting out of the Kashmir valley.

An official spokesperson told IANS that Amarinder Singh directed Pathankot's Deputy Commissioner to coordinate operations for safety of the pilgrims once they cross the border into Punjab.

The Chief Minister has also ordered the state police to stay on high alert to check any infiltration of terrorists from Kashmir into the state. The Director General of Police has been asked to coordinate with his counterpart in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that the border areas are not under any threat in view of the latest intelligence reports on terror. Amarinder Singh asked for security to be beefed up at all vital installations in the state, while all communications and movement between the two states is to be strictly monitored round the clock. The Chief Minister himself is taking regular updates on the situation at the border, the spokesperson added.