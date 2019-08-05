Rajasthan CM, Cabinet ministers, MLAs get salary hike

Now the Chief Minister's salary has been increased from Rs 55,000 to Rs 75,000 while the Cabinet Minister's salary increased from Rs 45,000 to Rs 65,000, the Assembly Speaker's from Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000, and state ministers' from Rs 42,000 to 62,000.

The statement of the Bill said, "Looking to the present level of price, the existing salary and sumptuary and other allowances payable to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers, Ministers of State, Deputy Ministers and Parliamentary Secretaries appeared to be inadequate.

"Under these circumstances, it has been considered expedient to increase the salary and sumptuary and other allowances payable to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers, Ministers of State, Deputy Ministers and Parliamentary Secretaries, and, therefore, necessary amendments in sections 3, 4, 5 and 7-B of the Rajasthan Ministers' Salaries Act, 1956 (Act No 43 of 1956) have been respectively proposed vide clauses 2, 3, 4, and 5 of the Bill. The Bill seeks to achieve the aforesaid objectives." The allowances of public representatives have also been increased. The increase in ministers' salaries will put a burden of Rs 2.10 crore on the state exchequer while increase in MLAs' salaries will cost Rs 29.36 crore to the exchequer. The last increase in salaries and allowances was made in April 2017.