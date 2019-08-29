'Ram temple will be built during Yogi rule'

Chairman of Uttar Pradesh labour department and Minister of State (MoS) Sunil Bharala has claimed that Chief Minister Adityanath will take swift action leading to building of the temple in Ayodhya.

"Yogi Adityanath is like a king and has enormous power to build Ram temple", Bharala said.

He said what Yogi Adityanath has done for the state is "beyond imagination".

"Now, there is no ban on playing of DJs during the Kanwar Yatras. Officials opposing the Kanwar Yatras are in fact showering rose petals on the Kanwariyas," Bharala said.

Flowers will be showered upon devotees this year during Ram Navami in Ayodhya also, Bharala added.