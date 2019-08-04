Rape-accused MLA being brought to Delhi

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team had reached the Sitapur jail to take Sengar, who has been expelled from the BJP, to Delhi by road.

Taking strong note of the matter in the wake of the road accident in which the rape survivor and her lawyer were seriously injured and two of her aunts killed, the Supreme Court last week ordered transfer of all cases relating to the Unnao rape to Delhi.

The CBI, which had questioned Sengar in the rape case on Saturday, said on Sunday that it searched at least 17 places in four districts in Uttar Pradesh, including his residences.

A senior agency official in Delhi told IANS that searches were conducted in Lucknow, Unnao, Banda and Fatehpur, at some locations in the premises of the accused and others. The residential premises of Sengar in Lucknow's upscale Gomti Nagar was searched. According to CBI sources in Lucknow, the agency also collected details of the people the MLA has been meeting in the prison.