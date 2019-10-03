'Richie rich' Aditya Thackeray with Rs 16 cr assets

The 'richie rich crown prince' of the Shiv Sena, Aditya, 29, has filed his nomination papers from the Worli Assembly seat in Mumbai for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

As per the nomination form, he has bank deposits of Rs 10.36 crore, immovable properties worth Rs 4.67 crore, bonds/shares/mutual funds of approximately Rs 97 lakh, jewelleries worth around Rs.One Crore, other investments worth Rs 10.22 lakh and cash in hand Rs 13,344.00.

A qualified lawyer, he has shown aBusiness' as his profession, owns a used 2010-registered BMW car worth Rs 6.50 lakhs, and against all his assets, he has paid income tax this year (2018-2019) Rs 26,30,560.

Aditya belongs to a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) and most of the assets are gifted by his father and his incomes sources are by way of rent, interests, profit share from Firm and dividends. He holds various types of accounts in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, IDBI Bank, Bhavani Sahakari Bank Ltd., Saraswat Cooperative Bank Ltd. Earlier today, before filing his nomination papers, Aditya prayed before a portrait of his grandfather and Sena founder-patriarch the late Bal Thackeray at his family home 'Matoshri' in Bandra. In between, he attended a phone call of best wishes from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and a member of Sena's ruling ally the Bharatiya Janata Party. Thereafter, the 29-year-old stepped out to create history by becoming the first member of the Thackeray family to discard the 'remote control' and choose to make a direct connect with the public by plunging into the electoral fray. Aditya was accompanied by a huge crowd in a procession from his home to Worli in a show of strength befitting the momentous occasion. At the election office, he was greeted by his beaming parents Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and mom Rashmi, and the excited younger sibling Tejas. Aditya, who is the President of Shiv Sena's youth wing, Yuva Sena, was appointed as a 'leader' of the parent party a few years ago and recently conducted a gruelling 'Maha Janaashirwad Yatra' in the state, before deciding to contest elections. En route to filing the nomination, Sena workers carried placards with photos of Aditya, his father Uddhav and late grandfather at Thursday's roadshow, as it wend its way through the Worli area comprising some of the poshest and the poorest localities of south-central Mumbai. <br>