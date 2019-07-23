Rs 13,534 cr supplementary budget presented in UP

The size of the supplementary budget is greater than the last two years. In 2017-18 and 2018-19, the state government had presented the Rs 11,388 crore and the Rs 8,054 crore supplementary budget, respectively.

This is the third supplementary budget of Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

In this, Rs 2,175.46 crore has been approved for development works in urban areas. It includes Rs 175 crore for Smart Cities, Rs 349 crore for expenses on the Kumbh fair, Rs 100 crore for sewerage and water evacuation works and Rs 60 crore for development of parks, which will have pathways, benches, gymnasiums, drinking water, yoga and playing space for children.

Rs 2 crore has been allocated for facilities at Raja Rao Ram Baksh Singh Park in the Unnao district. The government has also arranged additional Rs 850 crore and Rs 1,150 crore for Purvanchal Expressway and Bundelkhand Expressway, respectively. For the detailed project report (DPR) of Ganga Expressway -- from Prayagraj to Meerut -- Rs 15 crore has been allocated. For the energy segment, Rs 905.36 crore has been approved. Under the supplementary budget, the tourism department will get Rs 163 crore and the I&B department Rs 5 crore. Rs 6 crore have been allocated to organise 'Deepotsav' (light festival) in Ayodhya. The government will spent Rs 100 crore on development of tourism spots and Rs 5 crore for the same under the district schemes. Similarly, Rs 5 crore will be spent on development of eco-tourism and Rs 10 crore on Vindhyavasini Devi Dham in Mirzapur. For setting up homeguard units and payment of salaries to the guards engaged during the Lok Sabha elections Rs 160 crore has been allocated and Rs 3 crore will be spent on the secretariat administration. Rs 8 crore will also spent on installation of CCTV cameras and other equipments at the secretariat. The state government will spent Rs 3 crore to set up an integrated office in New Delhi. The Yogi government has decided to upgrade medical services and set up new medical colleges in the state. As part of this, Rs 83.14 crore has been allocated for the Medical Education Department. It includes Rs 7.45 crore for the trauma centre at Lucknow-based PGI and Rs 10 crore for 500-bed child disease treatment facility at the Gorakhpur Medical College. District hospitals in Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur and Firozabad will be upgraded to medical colleges and Rs 5 crore each has been set aside for this. For construction of 300-bed hospital at KGMU's satellite centre in Balrampur, Rs 35 crore has been finalised. To purchase land for new district jail in Hathras, Rs 50.41 crore has been set aside. Rs 50 crore has been allocated for construction of buildings for the police forces. For the development of a policeline Rs 200 crore has been set aside in the supplementary budget.