'RSS Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata': Rahul attacks Modi over detention centres

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comments on detention centres, alleging that an "RSS Prime Minister" was lying to the people of the country.

Gandhi tweeted a video from a media organisation which shows a road in Assam's Matia leading to a purported detention centre. He also shared an excerpt from Modi's rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, where he said that rumours of detention centres raised by Congress and urban Naxals were a "lie".

"The Prime Minister of RSS lies to Bharat Mata," Gandhi captioned the post in Hindi with the hashtag 'Jhoot Jhoot Jhoot' (lies, lies, lies).During an interview with ANI on Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that there was no connection between the detention centre, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) or the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and asserted that misinformation was being spread about the issue.He had also said that no detention centre has been built since the Modi government came to power."There is no connection between the detention centre and NRC or CAA. The centre has been there for years and is for illegal immigrants. Misinformation is being spread on this," the Home Minister had remarked.Shah had further said that a detention centre has been there for years and it is for illegal immigrants. (ANI)