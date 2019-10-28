SaveSujith: OPS visits site, consoles 2-yr-old's parents

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam visited the rescue operation site where efforts are underway to rescue a two-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli district.

His son and Theni Lok Sabha MP OP Raveendranath Kumar also accompanied the Deputy Chief Minister. The father and son duo is closely monitoring the situation.



Panneerselvam also visited the child's parents and consoled them. Later, he sat on the rescue site to monitor the situation.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Revenue Minister RB Udayakumar and Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan are present at the spot, directing the authorities concerned to try their best to rescue the infant at earliest.



The infant named Sujith Wilson fell into the borewell while he was playing near his house at 5:30 pm on Friday. Later, he slipped further down and is now stuck at 100 feet into the borewell.

More than six crews from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to rescue Wilson. (ANI)

