SavingLives: Twitterati hails Indian Air Force

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Twitterati on Friday hails the Indian Air Force Personnel for saving the lives of the 71 trekkers by carried out a Search & Rescue Operation at Niraq in Zanskar valley.

The Indian Air Force @IAF_MCC shared a clip and wrote, "#SavingLives: Indian Air Force ALH Helicopters carried out a Search & Rescue Operation at Niraq in Zanskar valley (Ladakh) & rescued 71 trekkers in the last two days. The trekkers were on the famous 'Chadar Trek' when they got stranded due to sudden flooding in the river."

As soon as the post get viral, Twitter buzzed with posts hailing the Indian Air Force. A user praised the IAF personnel and wrote, "Nation admires our brave Helicopter aircrew of Indian Air Force who rescued 71 trekkers in Ladakh." "Salute you heroes..." added another. A post read, "Salute to those involved in this rescue mission. Hope all are well." A Tweeple remarked, "Tourists entry at highly sensitive eco zones eg chadar trek & pangong lake should be restricted." saurav/rt