SC agrees to hear plea seeking action against BCA

After hearing submission of Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB), the court agreed to hear the matter related to alleged irregularities by the management of Bihar Cricket Association.

The matter has been clubbed with the main petition filed by CAB and others against Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) seeking reforms in cricket administration in the country.

The matter will be heard on August 8.

Two days ago, the Patna High Court asked the Bihar police to investigate the matter with regard to a sting operation wherein members of the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) and the selectors were caught on camera claiming that they could manipulate selection in return for money.

Speaking to IANS, Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) Secretary Aditya Verma said with the court's decision, the matter will now be investigated with urgency and those guilty will be punished. Verma also rued the fact that despite asking the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Committee of Administrators (CoA) for help, they didn't look into the matters of corruption in the BCA. He said that BCA is a disqualified body and they aren't functioning properly and demanded that there should be fresh election. But nothing happened in the matter. There were repeated requests to the CoA to intervene, but to no avail, he said. While BCA is supported by the BCCI, CAB is not.