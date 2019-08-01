SC to probe delay in replying to Unnao rape victim's family

The inquiry will be conducted by the court's Secretary General, under the supervision of a sitting judge nominated by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The Registry told the Bench headed by the Chief Justice that every month the department received nearly 5,000 applications. Due to this, screening of important letters or applications often consumed a lot of time.

The Secretary General informed the bench that in July the department got nearly 6,000 applications.

Since 1998, a screening process has been adopted. The Registry wasn't aware of the name of the victim in this case, said the Secretary General.