SC wants case details of Aditya Talwar, father

"Office to ascertain the particulars of all the cases which would be connected to the matters listed before this Bench today and put up the list of all such cases before the Chief Justice on the administrative side for passing of appropriate orders," the court said in the order.

The court was hearing the Enforcement Directorate plea challenging a Delhi High Court order which allowed Antigua-based Aditya Talwar, an accused in a money laundering case, to appear through his lawyer in a lower court here.

Aditya Talwar's counsel argued that not even once summons were issued against him and also not a single witness brought forth against him. The top court has stayed the proceedings before the Delhi High Court. Aditya Talwar, who is yet to come to India, has been made an accused along with his father Deepak Talwar, who allegedly acted as a middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines, causing losses to Air India. Aditya Talwar too has been accused by the ED of acting as a middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines over seat-sharing on Air India's profitable routes. The ED is also probing various other cases related to money laundering against Deepak Talwar, who was deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 30. On May 1, a trial court issued a non-bailable warrant against Aditya Talwar in a case related to irregular seat sharing on Air India's profitable routes after taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the ED.