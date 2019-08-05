Security tight in Punjab after revocation of Article 370 in Kashmir

With tension escalating at the border, the Chief Minister directed the state police to be prepared to thwart any attempts by Pakistan to create disturbance in Punjab.

The Chief Minister was reviewing the law and order situation in the state in the wake of the revocation of Article 370 in Kashmir.

Top police and civil brass attended the review meeting here which took note of the volatile situation post the central government's announcement on Kashmir.

Pakistan may not take this lightly and could resort to some acts against India, the Chief Minister warned, asking the state police to be ready for any eventuality.

Amarinder ordered increased security for the 8,000-odd Kashmiri students in the state, and directed the Superintendents of Police and the Deputy Commissioners to meet them and talk to them personally. The Chief Minister, who is personally monitoring the situation, ordered scaling up of security in districts that border Kashmir. He reiterated his earlier directions to the police and the district administration to ensure smooth and safe movement for those leaving Kashmir via Punjab. The border areas of the state have been on heightened alert for the past two days, since tourists and Amarnath yatris were asked to leave the Kashmir Valley over security concerns. He also appealed to all, within and outside Kashmir, to remain calm and not do anything to disturb the peace and harmony of the nation.