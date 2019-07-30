Shah asks BJP MPs to be in Parliament to back Bills

Shah's direction came while addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, a day after the Lok Sabha passed the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 with division of 260-48 votes, said a source.

The Minister emphasized that the number members from BJP should be maximum during the passage of any Bill moved by the government, the source added.

The BJP alone has 303 members in the Lok Sabha while its allies have around 50 members.

After the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters that Parliament has so far passed 15 bills.

"There are six Bills which have been passed by only the Lok Sabha and are yet to get the Rajya Sabha's nod. There are four Bills which have been passed by only the Rajya Sabha and are yet to get the Lok Sabha's approval," the Minister said. He added that 11 other Bills were still pending and will be tabled in both Houses in the coming days of the Lok Sabha session which has been extended till August 7. The ongoing session started on June 17 and was scheduled to culminate on July 26. Joshi also said that Shah asked party MPs as well as Union ministers to attend a two-day orientation programme being held by the BJP on August 3-4 and stressed that their attendance was a must. The orientation programme will cover parliamentary procedures and rules along with the ideology of the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of State for Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal were present at the Parliamentary Party meet held in Parliament premises.