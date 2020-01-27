'She's like guardian to me': Hemant Soren expresses joy over meeting Rabri Devi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday expressed happiness over meeting former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and said she was like a "guardian" to him.

"I had talked to her over the phone. I met her and it felt good to me. I did not even know that she was coming to Ranchi. She is like a guardian. I felt good that she came here," Soren told reporters here.



Earlier, Rabri Devi and his daughter Misa Bharti met RJD chief Lalu Yadav at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here.

Prasad is undergoing treatment at RIMS. He had appeared before a special CBI court here to record his statement in connection with a fodder scam case on January 16.

Yadav, a former Bihar chief minister, was convicted in the fodder scam case that pertains to illegal withdrawal of Rs 139 crore from Doranda treasury in Bihar during the period from 1990 to 1996. (ANI)

