According to the Delhi Fire Service, the blaze started at 2.21 a.m. in a four-storey building in Zakir Nagar area near the Jamia Millia Islamia University. Most of the injured were those who tried to jump off to safety.

"Initially five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, later more were sent to douse the flames," Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said.

The fire was finally brought under control at 5.30 a.m.

Around seven cars and eight motorcycles were also gutted in the fire.