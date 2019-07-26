'Sooner Pak stops violating ceasefire, better it will be for both countries'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 26 (ANI): Head of Eastern Command Lieutenant General MM Naravane on Friday said the sooner Pakistan stops ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), the better it will be for the progress of both countries.



"Some people don't learn lesson, however, we will keep teaching them till they learn. Sooner Pakistan stops ceasefire violations, the better it will be for the progress of both countries as good neighbours," he said on Kargil Vijay Diwas here.

Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War today to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

"We have gathered here today to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. It is an important day for us as we won this war which was forced upon us by Pakistan," he said.

"Today we are rededicating ourselves to safeguarding the security and sovereignty of the nation," Navarane added.

July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to mark India's triumph over Pakistan on this day in 1999. (ANI)

