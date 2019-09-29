'Special guest' Lata Mangeshkar joins Modi for Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the latest edition of the Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast on Sunday.

"I have a very special guest joining us today during #MannKiBaat. Do tune in at 11 AM," Modi had tweeted earlier.

Mangeshkar featured on the show with the Prime Minister via call just a day after celebrating her 90th birthday on September 28.

Modi has previously hosted former US President Barack Obama as a special guest on the broadcast in January 2015. Obama had shared personal stories and gave insights regarding what it takes to achieve life goals.The first episode of the monthly radio programme was broadcasted in October 2014, after Modi came into power for his first term in office.The broadcast was temporarily discontinued ahead of 2019 general elections following the implementation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The monthly radio broadcast resumed on June 30 this year after the leader assumed office for a second term.Toll-free telephone lines were introduced in September 2015 for connecting more people, especially the differently-abled.The monthly programme broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan. It is also live-streamed on official YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry. (ANI)