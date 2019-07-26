Sushma Swaraj meets Kulbhushan Jadhav's family, extends good wishes to them

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Family of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national who is lodged in Pakistan's jail and facing a death row, met former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj here on Thursday.

After the meeting, Swaraj took to Twitter to inform that she met Jadhav's family and also shared a picture with them on the social media platform.

The former minister had been in constant touch with the family during her tenure as the External Affairs and closely worked with officials and the legal team to get access to Jadhav in Pakistan."Kulbhushan Jadhav's family came to see me today. I wish them all the best," Senior BJP leader Swaraj tweeted.The meeting came after External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said yesterday that India is in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels to demand consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav with full compliance and conformity with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgement and under the Vienna Convention."You are all aware that there has been a favourable judgement from the ICJ in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. We expect that full consular access to be granted to Jadhav at the earliest in full compliance and conformity with the ICJ judgement and the Vienna Convention," he said."We are in touch with the Pakistani authorities in this regard through diplomatic channels and as and when there is an update we will let you know," he added.The ICJ has specified in the verdict that Pakistan is obliged to grant consular or diplomatic access to Kulbhushan Jadhav "without further delay" in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.Following the verdict, Islamabad had said that it was working out the modalities to grant the consular access.Hailing the verdict of ICJ on Jadhav, senior BJP leader Swaraj on July 17, had said the judgment is a "great victory" for India."I wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of the International Court of Justice in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. It is a great victory for India," she tweeted. (ANI)