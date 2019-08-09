Sushma Swaraj's ashes immersed in river Ganga

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh): The rituals were performed by Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri. The deceased minister's husband Swaraj Kaushal, Meerut-Hapur MP Rajendra Aggrawal, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sudhanshu Mittal and others were also present.

A special prayer was performed at the Public Works Department guest house at Garh in Hapur before Sushma Swaraj's ashes were taken for immersion in a boat.

Sushma Swaraj, who touched millions of lives by turning Twitter into a helpline, died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday at the age of 67. She was cremated with full state honours on Wednesday.