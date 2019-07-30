Swami Vivekananda helped revive depressed Hindu mind: Soni

Soni said the book was a reminder to not only imbibe Swami's thoughts, but also to put them into action for the betterment of the society.

"Swami Vivekananda gave the world the much-needed direction. But where is he now? Are his works being taught in schools or colleges or is there a research being conducted on his works? The big challenge we face today is how to spread his thoughts. This book would act as an agent to spread his thoughts," he said.

The book -- 'Essential Vivekananda' -- has been written by senior RSS pracharak Mukul Kanitkar and BJP leader Anoop AJ. The book is divided into three parts, including his life, his message and the impact and influence of his teachings.

Swami Shantatmananda, Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission Delhi, said the book would inspire a lot of youngsters "who would take up the extraordinary task of nation building". Swami Vivekananda talked about an education system that focused on an individual's character building, he added. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said unlike the past, where the western philosophers were quoted, since 2014 Swami Vivekananda was being quoted hugely during the parliamentary discussions. Emphasing that Swami Vivekanda was a multifaceted genius, the book's authors quoted several instances from his life and how his teachings inspired many western thinkers and philosophers.