'Taarek pe tareek': Sunny Deol campaigns through dialogues in BJP campaign

Hisar (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): BJP MP Sunny Deol on Friday delivered dialogues from his films while campaigning for party candidate Captain Abhimanyu, who is contesting from Narnaund.

"Tareek pe tareek, tareek pe tareek, par 21 tareek ko yaad rakhna, Kamal ke phool ka button dabana hai, nahi toh ye 2.5 kg ka haath jab uthta hai toh kya hota hai? Iss bar aapse sirf haath jodhne aaya hoon (dates after dates but remember the date 21. You have to press the lotus button otherwise when this 2.5 kg hand is raised then you know what happens. This time, I have come to raise hands in humility)," the actor-turned-politician said.



It is a dialogue from Deol's critically acclaimed film Damini released in 1993.

Today, I came for my younger brother captain Abhimanyu. I have come here to give him strength. I want all of you to press the lotus button," Deol added.

He ended his speech with dialogue from his 2001 release Gadar-Ek Prem Katha.

"Hindustan zindabad tha, Zindabad hai aur rahega," he said.

Voting in Haryana will take place on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24. (ANI)

