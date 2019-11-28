'Tantrik pooja' at Kala Bhairava temple creates stir in Andhra, inquiry ordered

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Allegations that a 'Tantrik pooja' was performed in the famous Sri Kala Bhairava Swamy temple in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday has caused a stir in the region.



Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao has taken cognisance of the issue and ordered an enquiry into the incident.

"You are directed to submit a detailed enquiry report on the news items about Tantrika Pooja in Sri Kala Bhairava Swamy Temple near Srikalahasti within 24 hours," Rao said in a note on Wednesday.

According to the police, a group of six people from Tamil Nadu had performed a puja outside the temple premises, which led to reports that a 'Tantrik Pooja' was performed. (ANI)

