'Tantrik pooja' at Kala Bhairava temple creates stir in Andhra, inquiry ordered

Last Updated: Thu, Nov 28, 2019 04:04 hrs

Purported visuals of the pooja performed in Sri Kala Bhairava Swamy Temple. Photo/ANI

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Allegations that a 'Tantrik pooja' was performed in the famous Sri Kala Bhairava Swamy temple in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday has caused a stir in the region.


Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao has taken cognisance of the issue and ordered an enquiry into the incident.
"You are directed to submit a detailed enquiry report on the news items about Tantrika Pooja in Sri Kala Bhairava Swamy Temple near Srikalahasti within 24 hours," Rao said in a note on Wednesday.
According to the police, a group of six people from Tamil Nadu had performed a puja outside the temple premises, which led to reports that a 'Tantrik Pooja' was performed. (ANI)

