TDP backs scrapping of Article 370

The main opposition party in Andhra Pradesh extended its support to the major announcements made by the Centre on Monday.

"Telugu Desam Party supports the Union Govt as it seeks to repeal Article 370. I pray for the peace and prosperity of the people of J&K," tweeted TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, TDP member K. Ravindra Kumar declared party's support to Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah.

He hoped that the Centre's move would relieve people of the border state from tension and insecurity and facilitate their development.