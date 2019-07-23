Teenager dies; drowning suspected

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Imadudin who had gone missing from near his house on Monday and his body was found in the ground in Prem Nagar area of Rohini district on Tuesday.

"The family of the deceased filled a missing complaint on Monday in which it was stated that the boy went missing around 11 am. A team of police and the family members searched the locality but could not find him.

"The body of Imadudin was recovered on Tuesday from a park which was filled with water," said S.D. Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini).

Police said he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased have not alleged any foul play and the body has been sent for a post-mortem. "It appears that he might have entered in the shallow water after leaving his slippers in front of his house. He might have slipped and got stuck in it," said Mishra. Police said that the deceased's father worked as a plumber while his mother was a house wife. He had three siblings. --- IANS<br>adv/prs<br>