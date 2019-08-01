Three police guards of Unnao rape survivor suspended

Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, Pravin Kumar told reporters here that the suspended police personnel are Sudesh Kumar, and women constables Sunita Devi and Ruby Patel. All three were in the personal security of the rape survivor but did not accompany her to Rae Bareli on the day the survivor met with an accident.

The young woman, who has accused BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar of raping her at his residence in 2017 when she was a minor, her family and her lawyer were hit by a truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday. Her two aunts were killed and she and the advocate have been critically injured.

Ajendra Awasthi, another advocate for the woman, said he has been provided with adequate security by the district administration on his request.