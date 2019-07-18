TikTok video has Telangana Home Minister's kin in soup

In the video, which went viral on the social media on Thursday, Furqan Ahmed is seen sitting on the bonnet of an official car, while his friend is enacting dialogue from a film threatening to slit throat of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Furqan's friend is heard ordering the IGP (not in the video) to show respect towards a bhai (Furqan) and then threatening to slit his throat, if he dared to cross his limits.

The video was shot in front of the minister's residence in the Osmanpura area and the vehicle on which they were sitting was part of the home minister's convoy.

There was no immediate reaction to this from the home minister or any top police official. The incident has come close on the heels of some government employees in the Khammam district making TikTok videos and uploading them. After the videos went viral, the Khammam Municipal Corporation transferred 11 employees, including women, and cut their wages.