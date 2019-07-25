TMC MP shows rule book to Minister

He urged the Chair to expunge the remark in case the Minister did not withdraw it.

Roy said the Rajya Sabha secretariat had issued a calendar under the orders of the Chairman that the current session of the House will conclude on July 26.

"So, tomorrow it is going to be concluded. If at all, it is extended then there will be announcement from the Chair in the House. Thereafter, it will be reported in the bulletin as per the explanation given in the book Rajya Sabha at Work. Now the Hon'ble Minister of Parliamentary Affairs has said that some bills would be taken up next week. Therefore, either the Hon'ble Minister should withdraw that portion of his remark or it should be expunged from the record," the TMC leader said through the Chair.

Responding to demands from opposition Congress and TMC to ensure more short-duration discussions are taken up during the session, Joshi had said the House would take up the backlog and compensate for it in coming days. "I will assure the House that next week we will take whatever the backlog is there (and) we will compensate it," Joshi said. The Minister had earlier said that the ongoing session of Parliament could be extended till August 7.