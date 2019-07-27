TN woman's baby tests negative for HIV

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 27 (ANI): The second HIV test on the baby whose mother was transfused with HIV positive blood in a government hospital here has resulted into negative on Saturday.

The woman was admitted to the Rajaji Hospital in Sattur town of Virudhunagar district for treatment in December last year when she was transfused with HIV positive blood.



The first HIV tests conducted on the baby resulted in negative on March 4 while the second test also resulted negative today, 6 months later. The final test, which will be held in January next year, will give the final decision on whether the baby is HIV positive.

Madras High Court on Friday had ordered Tamil Nadu government to give a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the woman. A division bench comprising of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice SS Sundar also ordered the government to construct a house as well as provide her with a suitable job. (ANI)

