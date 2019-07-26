Tripura CM pays tribute to Kargil martyrs

After laying a wreath at the martyrs' memorial, the Chief Minister said, "Thousands of soldiers of Army and other para-military forces have sacrificed their lives to protect our motherland."

The Border Security Force (BSF) is conducting a series of events to commemorate the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army during the Kargil war.

A BSF release said that the Chief Minister would flag-off the "Run for Martyrs (mini marathon) here on Saturday. BSF official Arun Kumar Verma told IANS, "At least 2,000 people from various para-military forces and civilians will take part in the "Run for Martyrs."

The BSF release said that during the week-long celebrations since July 20, banners were displayed with photographs and brief details of the Kargil war heroes at all prominent places and locations. Various other programmes were also held including screening of movies and documentaries on the Kargil war at selected town halls, Panchayat Bhavans and community halls. "Blood donation and medical camps are being organised by BSF in hospitals. Drawing, painting, debates, patriotic song competitions are also being organised for students. Families of the martyrs and gallantry awardees from all uniformed forces residing in bordering areas are being felicitated," the release added.