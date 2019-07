Danish was wanted in the murder case of Imran, shot dead by bike-borne men on Wednesday. He was also involved in a case of attempt to murder. Aman was wanted in three cases of attempt to murder.

The duo during interrogation revealed that they killed Imran to avenge their friend Mehfuz's death. They suspected Imran's role in their friend's death.

One stolen motorcycle and one semi-automatic pistol along with four live cartridges were recovered from them, the DCP said.