Two constables dismissed in Mukherjee Nagar incident

On June 16, a Sikh man along with his son was thrashed in broad light. The duo had alleged that the incident was a result of a heated exchange after his mini taxi was brushed off with a PCR van. The police had questioned Sikh man's behaviour who had allegedly hit a policeman with his sword.

Multiple policemen were suspended after a initial enquiry by Joint Commissioner of Police

According to the police, constable Pushpinder Shekhawat and constable Satya Prakash had physically assaulted the Sikh man and his minor son.

Police said that they were suspended on June 16 following the incident while the inquiry has found them at fault after which they have been dismissed.