Two village heads killed in Bihar

Locally known as "mukhiya", Arun Singh, in his late 40s, was shot dead by two motorcycle borne unidentified criminals on Monday.

"Arun Singh was killed when he was sitting with other villagers outside a house in his native village Sahangi," said the Bhojpur Superintendent of Police, Sushil Kumar.

Angry over the killing, hundreds of villagers on Tuesday blocked the Ara-Sasaram road, demanding the arrest of criminals.

In another incident, Ravinder Das, village head of Amarpur-Fatehpur Panchayat was murdered and his body was found on Tuesday. After the news spread, local residents staged protest.

A district police official said they have lodged FIR and will investigate the case from all angles.