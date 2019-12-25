'Undemocratic' to not allow Rahul, Priyanka to meet kin of CAA protest victims: Bhupesh Baghel

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that not allowing Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from crossing into Meerut to meet the families of the victims of the anti-CAA protests was "undemocratic".

"It is undemocratic to not allow honourable Rahul Gandhi ji and Priyanka Gandhi ji to meet families of those people who died during CAA protest in Meerut and to stop them on the way. The end of the dictatorship of the Central government and Yogi ji is certain. Democracy will definitely win," Baghel tweeted.



Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul and Priyanka were stopped by the UP Police outside the limits of Meerut after which they decided to head back to the national capital.

In the violent protests which erupted in Meerut last week against the newly-enacted citizenship law, two persons were killed and a police post was set on fire. In a bid to nab those who led the violence in the city, UP Police on Monday issued posters with pictures of rioters.

