'Under 25' Summit 2020 to see over 250 speakers

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANSlife) The seventh edition of the 'Under 25' summit, scheduled on February 1-2 at Jayamahal Palace, Bengaluru will see over 250 speakers addressing over 18,000 people.

Founded by Anto Philip and Shreyans Jain, the festival that targets 18 to 25 age bracket.

The summit brings together renowned experts for speaker sessions, panel discussions, live performances, art showcases, masterclasses and experience zones.

Personalities like Faye D'Souza, Aishwarya Suresh, Tanmay Bhat, Naveen Richard, Jordinian, Sumukhi Suresh, Dhruv Chitgopekar, Spitfire, Mukhesh Chhabra and Taba Chake are among the speakers.

Jain said: "Conceptualized as a platform for driven, entrepreneurial youth who want to connect with like-minded individuals from across the country, Under 25 Summit is already recognized as India's Largest Youth Festival that brings together top national and international speakers from diverse fields like music, design, technology, entrepreneurship, content creation and many more to inspire the youth of our country," Curated events at the festival include a music stage, flea market and a food zone. There will also be a gaming arena, an innovative job market, which will have on display new job areas such as head of culture, well-being manager, digital trend analyst, head of youth communication etc, creative education zones and camp tinder. Philip feels: "The potential that the youth exudes needs to be channelled, while creating a space that is fun, young and full of energy. Our overarching thought of #TakeAStand allows attendees to interact with their icons and also assert their views on equality, saving the environment, mental health, building value driven communities and to create, collaborate, explore, educate, love and celebrate the confusion of youth." Tickets priced at Rs 800 onwards and via insider.in. pg/adr/