Unnao rape: CBI searches properties of Kuldeep Sengar, others

Sengar, the expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Unnao, is the main accused in the case. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail in Uttar Pradesh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation teams searched properties belonging to him and the other accused in the case in Lucknow, Unnao, Banda, Fatehpur districts.

The case relates to the rape of a minor girl allegedly by Sengar at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, when she had gone to seek a job.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday ordered transfer of all cases relating to the Unnao rape to Delhi.