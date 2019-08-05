Unnao rape survivor improving, lawyer in deep coma

However, there is no improvement in the condition of her lawyer Mahendra Singh, who is still in a deep coma.

"There is an improvement in the condition of the female patient. She is following commands and opening her eyes. Her fever is also subsiding. Preparations to take her off the ventilator are underway," KGMU said in a statement.

"However, we still have to medicate her to maintain her blood pressure," it added.

The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer are being treated at the Trauma Centre of the KGMU in Lucknow after they sustained serious injuries in an accident on July 28.

The statement further said that the condition of the two patients is 'critical but stable'. The doctors, meanwhile, said they had no information about when the rape survivor would be airlifted to Delhi. A truck had rammed into the vehicle in which the girl, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Rae Bareli. While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, both her aunts died on the spot. The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed a case of murder against rape accused and legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident.