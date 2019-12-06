'Unwell' Balakrishnan to stay as CPI-M's Kerala Secretary

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 6 (IANS) The much-awaited state secretariat meeting of the CPI-M that took place here on Friday decided that "unwell" state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will continue in his post for the time being.

Incidentally, it was the first time that the party admitted that Balakrishnan is unwell.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist turned jittery after widespread media speculation that Balakrishnan would be replaced as he is undergoing treatment for a critical ailment.

Balakrishnan was in the US for a few weeks last month and in the past two days, he was spotted wearing a cap as he got out of the car after reaching the party state headquarters here. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also took part at the secretariat meeting -- for the first after he returned after a foreign trip -- and it was he who said that Balakrishnan will continue. Senior party leader M.V. Govindan also told the media after the meeting that there is no change and as and when needed Balakrishnan proceeds for further treatment, the party centre will look after the affairs of the party. According to the CPI-M party organisation structure, the party centre, functioning out of the state party headquarters here, is the body that oversees the daily running of the party. It is currently headed by Govindan. "What's happening here is that you (media) first create the news and spread it. Then you ask questions about the news you created," said Govindan. For the time being the issue appears to have been settled, but those in the know of things about how the CPI-M functions, it is only a question of time before there are going to be changes, both in the party leadership and in the Vijayan ministry. sg/vd