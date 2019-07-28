UP ATS arrests Lashkar man from Prayagraj

According to information, Saurabh Shukla was helping the terrorist organization operating in Pakistan to raise funds in India for LeT. He is originally a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

The police said that Shukla collected information from India and sent it to the terrorist outfit. He also used to collect money from India and send it to Pakistan to help the Lashkar carry out its activities.

Uttar Pradesh Police had been searching for Shukla for a long time. The police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest.

Shukla is alleged to have been in contact with Lashkar handlers in Pakistan and with members of his network via phone and the internet.