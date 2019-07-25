Uproar in LS over Azam Khan's comment on presiding officer

Participating in the discussion on The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, Azam Khan made a remark directed at the presiding officer, which drew objections from the treasury benches, who demanded an apology from the Rampur MP.

Objecting to the remark, Rama Devi, the MP from Bihar's Sheohar, chided him, saying that was not the way to speak and ordered the remarks be expunged.

In response, Azam Khan said: "You are much respected. You are like my sister."

Meanwhile, Speaker Om Birla came on to the chair and said such kind of unparliamentary words should not be used. Azam Khan reiterated that Rama Devi was like his sister and he is ready to resign from the house if he used any unparliamentary word against her. Coming to his support, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said: "I don't think Azam Khanji meant any disrespect to the chair (Rama Devi). These (BJP MPs) people are so rude. Who are they to raise fingers? "If you (Speaker) think that the words use by Khan are unparliamentary, they should be expunged." Birla then said: "It is easy for all of you to demand 'expunge this expunge that', but why should the need to expunge arise at all? Once a remark is given, it is already in public domain. Therefore, we all should speak keeping the dignity of Parliament in mind." After the uproar, Khan walked out of the Lok Sabha and was joined by other SP members.