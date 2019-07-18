Vaiko gets relief from Madras High Court

Hearing the appeal filed by Vaiko, the court suspended the one year sentence handed out by the Special Court for Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly the the appeal is disposed.

The court suggested to Vaiko's counsel to caution his client while making public speeches.

Vaiko's speech during the launch of the book "I accuse" here in 2009 was considered as seditious and a case was filed against him. The case was decided on July 5 sentencing him for one year jail term and a fine of Rs 10,000.

Speaking to reporters after hearing the judgement, Vaiko said he did not deny the charges. "Today is the happiest day in my life." He said he will continue to support Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Vaiko refuted that he had asked for lenient punishment. "I told the judge that I had not asked for lenient punishment. I will continue to support LTTE. Even if it is a life sentence I will be happy," Vaiko then said.