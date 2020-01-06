'Vaikuntha dwara' darshanam only for two days, says TTD Board chairman

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman YV Subbareddy said that the 'Vaikuntha Dwara' darshanam at Lord Venkateswara temple will be held only for two days, on January 6 and 7.



"Vaikuntha Dwara darshanam will be made available for two days only, on Monday and Tuesday. January 6 and 7, on the eve of Vaikuntha Ekadasi," Subbareddy told reporters at a press conference on Sunday.

Further adding that the board had decided to give one 'Laddu prasadam' free of cost to the devotees at the temple, Subbareddy said, "One Ladoo prasadam will be provided free of cost to every pilgrim having the darshan at the hill temple. Pilgrims seeking additional Ladoos can purchase them at the cost of Rs 50 for each piece."

The press conference was held after a meeting of the TTD board of trustees called in response to the Andhra Pradesh High Court's directives to make its opinions clear about extending the darshan process to 10 days.

The HC had issued the directives to TTD trust board after a PIL was filed in this regard. (ANI)