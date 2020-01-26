'Vision 2030' to transform Meghalaya to high-income state: CM

Shillong, Jan 26 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Sunday that his government's "Vision 2030" is designed to transform the state into a high-income Indian state and improve the well-being of every single individual in.

After unfurling the tricolour at the 71st Republic Day celebrations at the Polo Ground in the state capital, the Chief Minister told the gathering that "Vision 2030" has six core pillars - human development, primary sector rejuvenation, infrastructure expansion, entrepreneurship promotion, environmental protection and governance reform.

"A lot of work has been done on each of these pillars in the last two years," Sangma said.

Sagma unfurled the national flag here as Nagaland Governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi, who has additional charge of Meghalaya, was busy in Kohima in connection with the Republic Day celebrations in Nagaland.

Ravi, has assumed office as the Meghalaya Governor on December 17, after Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy had gone on leave in the third week of December last year following his controversial tweet asking those protesting in the state against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) that those who do not want "divisive democracy should go to North Korea".

Sangma, in his address, said that the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government has a clear roadmap for the state to move forward in the next three years by building on its own strengths.

The Chief Minister also said that a skill development plan has been executed for the youth though various programs, including the Asian Development Bank funded scheme -- Supporting Human Resources in MeghalayaS

Speaking on the recently launched unique soft skills development program called "Aspire Meghalaya", wherein around 5,000 youth from Meghalaya are being trained, he said that these soft skills improve confidence levels and the communication abilities of the youth and the programme would cover more young people this year.

"With the launching of PRIME (Promotion and Incubation of Market-Driven Enterprises) scheme, the government is keen to reach out to and support all the enterprising youths of the state," he said.

Under the PRIME programme, all three categories of entrepreneurs -- Startup, Nano and Livelihood -- are being incubated in a systematic way.

"PRIME hubs would be set up in all district and block headquarters and these hubs would be managed professionally and would be vibrant spaces for innovation and knowledge sharing," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is designing a funding program to support entrepreneurs, while a fund of Rs 10 crore has been created for this purpose.

"Entrepreneurship would be the key driver of growth and employment in the coming years in Meghalaya," he added.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government is working to achieve excellence in governance, quality education, economic and social upliftment and other infrastructural areas.

A colourful display of tableaus by different government departments, cultural dances and songs marked the Republic Day celebrations here.

The Chief Minister also distributed the Meghalaya Day awards to the winners.

Republic Day celebrations were also held in different district headquarters.

Sangma on Saturday flagged off the "Cultural Carnival" from Fire Brigade Field here. The carnival was held as a part of the week-long Meghalaya Day celebrations that culminated with the Republic Day event.

