Will accept Lamba's resignation even on Twitter: AAP

Lamba, who has not been on the same page as the party on various issues since the past several months, said she took the decision after consulting the public, although she did not reveal the date when she would resign. She also said that she would not give up her position in the Delhi assembly.

"People from my constituency have decided that firstly, instead of compromising with self-respect I should resign from the party's primary membership, which has been announced today (Sunday), and secondly, that I should contest the next election from Chandni Chowk as an Independent candidate," the Chandni Chowk MLA tweeted in Hindi.

Challenging the party and its chief Arvind Kejriwal, Lamba said: "If you have guts, then sack me from the party. I know you will never do this as you are scared of the people. I will continue to be the MLA, as I don't want people and development work to suffer." Responding to Lamba's announcement, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said: "She has announced this a dozen of times in the past. It takes only a minute to send a written resignation letter to the party leadership. We will accept it on Twitter too." The first major flare-up between Lamba and the AAP surfaced in December 2018 when she went against the party over an alleged resolution to revoke former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna award. Since then she has accused the party of partiality and misbehaviour on several occasions.