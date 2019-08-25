'Will be next Paan Singh Tomar': ITBP man after kin beaten

On August 16, three of Indo-Tibetan Border Police Head Constable Amit Singh's brothers, and their families, including five kids - two of them infants, went for a picnic at the Hanuvantiya tourist spot, ut got into an argument with the private security guards who didn't allow them to carry milk bottles and biscuits for the infants.

Singh, who is currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir, had, in a social media post, said his two younger brothers, Atul and Vipul were attacked by the guards and Atul, who was hit in the eye, has lost 80 per cent vision.

He said that the guards, along with boatmen at the island, attacked his family, including the women and kids with bricks, sticks and even beer bottles. The security has been outsourced in the resort by the state tourism development corporation, and his family allege that the security agency is being run by a political leader.

Alleging that police didn't come to his family's assistance, the ITBP man sparked off a serious controversy, saying the authorities must get his brothers justice and should not force him to become the next Paan Singh Tomar. He would not need any training in the use of firearms if he he was forced to rebellion, he added.

His reference was to Tomar, a soldier in the Indian Army, where his talent for running was discovered and became a seven-time national steeplechase champion in the 1950s and 1960s, and also represented India at the 1958 Asian Games. However, his property was grabbed by the village folks when he returned from the service, leading Tomar turning into a dacoit and jumped into the Chambal ravines.

Taking a serious view of the matter, Kamal Nath, who said that providing security to all the state's residents is the responsibility of his government, ordered a probe.

Khandwa's Superintendent of Police Shivdayal Singh said the private security guards had prevented the family from carrying outside eatables into the resort which led to an altercation and violent clash.

Khandwa police said the injured were initially treated at a nearby dispensary and Atul was taken to Indore for the treatment of his eye. He has been referred to Chennai. The doctors were unaware of the medico-legal reasons for the injury.

Police said they will review the matter and fresh sections of criminal code will be added to the FIR. Atul and Vipul wanted a case of attempt to murder filed against the guards who caused Atul's eye injuries.