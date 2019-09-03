Will seek CJI's response on NRC, says former Assam CM Gogoi

Guwahati: Expressing his unhappiness over the recently-published final National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi said that he would ask Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi if he was "satisfied" with its outcome.

Addressing a press conference here, he said: "I will write to the Chief Justice soon. I will ask him if he is satisfied and if the exercise to update the NRC was carried out as per his direction."

On Saturday, the Assam government had published the final NRC, which excluded a little over 1.9 million people. The statistics of exclusion, however, failed to satisfy anyone as the people of Assam had been listening to a narrative over the years about presence of huge numbers of illegal infiltrators in Assam to the tune of 5 million and more.

The state's ruling BJP had also expressed its unhappiness over the figures and said that the document is full of errors as "names of illegal foreigners were included and genuine Indian citizens names were excluded". Both the Central and Assam governments have said that the excluded people will neither be detained not be termed as foreigners but they had to move to foreigners' tribunal within 120 days with their claim of inclusion. Gogoi also said: "The state and Central governments cannot shy away from their responsibility of NRC updation now. While the updation of the NRC is the responsibility of the Registrar General of India, over 55,000 Assam government officials along with Deputy Commissioners of respective districts have worked for NRC updation for several years."