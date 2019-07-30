Will wear saree next time if Mahakal priests ask: Uma Bharti

It is mandatory for women to wear saree-blouse if they are entering the sanctum of Mahakaleshwar Temple.

After offering prayers in the temple, Uma Bharti sent out seven tweets. In her first tweet she said, "I offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and wished for the welfare of the whole world. When I came out after offering prayers, media persons present over there asked a lot of questions but one important question was about the dress code."

Referring to her answer, she tweeted, "I responded to their question, which is - I have no problem with the dress code prescribed by the priests. If they will ask me to wear saree, I will wear it next time when I come. I love wearing sarees and I will be more than happy if the priests gift me one before entering the temple. I will feel honoured." In another tweet she said, "Mahakal is present in Ujjain due to his own powers and respect for the traditions of the priests. Very few people know that the priests of Mahakal are well versed in martial arts. They are ready to lay down their lives for the honour of Mahakal. Every order of the defenders of such a great tradition is honourable. There should be no controversy over it."