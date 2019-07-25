Woman's body taken to hospital in garbage dumping vehicle in MP

The body of a woman, who allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Pathar Mohalla in Ashok Nagar, was taken to the hospital by her family in a tractor-trolley. However, after one of the wheels of the trolley was sheared off mid-way, the dead body was taken to the hospital in municipality's garbage dumping vehicle.

Terming the incident "intolerable", Chief Minister Kamal Nath has called for a strict action against the people accused of negligence.

"The incident of a woman's body being taken to the hospital in a garbage dumping vehicle in place of an ambulance is an absolute shame on humanity. Such incidents are heart wrenching and intolerable. Orders have been issued for strict action against those responsible for negligence," Nath said a in a tweet.