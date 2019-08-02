Yediyurappa does special puja in Hyderabad

Yediyurappa, who arrived here Thursday, spent the night at the ashram located at Muchintal village in Rangareddy district.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader took the blessings of the seer and participated in the special puja at Seetarama temple in the ashram Friday morning.

BJP sources said Yediyurappa came to seek the blessings of Chinna Jeeyar Swami after taking over as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The BJP leader took oath as the Karnataka Chief Minister last Friday after the collapse of JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

With a new spelling to ward off any bad omen, Yediyurappa took oath as the Chief Minister for the fourth time. He has not been able to complete a full term as Chief Minister in all his previous three terms.